HAROLD LYNWOOD WEBB JR.

ROCKINGHAM — Harold Lynwood Webb, Jr.,68, of Rockingham passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. He was born November 13, 1950 in Richmond County a son of the late Harold Lynwood Webb, Sr, and Gwendolyn Dalrymple Webb.

Mr. Webb was the owner & operator of Jeffrey Transportation Inc. He retired from the Richmond County Sheriff's Department and was a former Richmond County Commissioner.

Mr. Webb was preceded in death by his son Jeffrey Lynn Webb in 1993, his father Harold Lynwood Webb, Sr., sister Rosanne Stegall and brother Jimmy Webb.

Mr. Webb is survived by his wife, Goldie Cooke Webb of the home; mother, Gwendolyn Webb of Biscoe; a sister, Marsha Giddens (Carl) of Pinehurst; and numerous relatives.

The family will receive family and friends Tuesday evening from 6-8 P.M. at Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham.

Lynwood's request was to have a private family graveside service.

All memorial gifts may be made to the .

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Webb family.