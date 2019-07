ELLERBE — Harvey Lee Thomas, 81, of Ellerbe, NC passed away Tuesday at Pruitt HealthCare.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home in Ellerbe, with Pastor Wayne Luck officiating. Burial will follow in Rourk Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:45 – 1:45 pm prior to the service. Condolences may be made online at www.carterfuneral.net.