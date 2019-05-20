HATTIE CLAFTON MCQUEEN

ELLERBE — Hattie Clafton McQueen, 83, of Ellerbe passed away on May 17, 2019 at the Greens at Pinehurst.

Hattie was born on Oct. 7, 1935 in Montgomery County the daughter of the late Johnnie William Boyles and Edna Earl Reynolds Boyles. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Thomas McQueen, her son, Randall McQueen and her daughter Theresa Mirassou.

Surviving is her daughter, Gay Green; grandchildren, Amy Jones, Matthew Green, Heather Dudley, Jeremy Dick, Lauren Honken and 14 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Concord Methodist Church at 1131 Concord Church Road in Ellerbe, with Caison Jones officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.

Memorials may be made to Concord Methodist Church. Carter Funeral Home is serving the family.