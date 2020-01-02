HATTIE DELORIS COWARD LITTLETON

ROCKINGHAM — Hattie Deloris" Sissy" Coward Littleton, 68, of 2113 US Hwy. 1 S., Rockingham, passed away peacefully, Monday, December 30, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born December 23, 1951, in Richmond County, daughter of Walker Coward and Ruby Lunceford Coward.

"Sissy" was a 1970 graduate of Rockingham High School and a homemaker.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Harrington Funeral Home from 1:00-2:00 pm.

The Celebration of her life will begin at 2:00 pm in the Chapel, with Pastor Scott Conner officiating.

The family will receive friends, in a time of Fellowship, after the service at the Cordova Fire and Rescue.

She was preceded in death by her father, Walker Coward; and a sister, Eliza Jane Coward.

She will forever be remembered by her husband, Henry Kenneth Littleton of the home; mother, Ruby Lunceford Coward of Rockingham; daughter, Belynda Littleton of Rockingham; son, Kenneth Littleton of Charlotte; brothers, Robert Coward and Gary Coward both of Rockingham; sisters, Arlene Chance of Rockingham and Kathy Inman of North Carolina; and granddaughter, Heavin Leigh'Ann.

Sissy is loved by many and will be missed by all.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Littleton Family.