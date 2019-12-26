HAZEL LOUISE DAWKINS

ROCKINGHAM — Hazel Louise Dawkins, 85, of Rockingham passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Greenlake United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the church.

Born January 3, 1934 in Richmond County she was a daughter of the late Marvin and Pearlie Jenkins Terry and wife of the late C. P. Dawkins. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Shirley T. Ludlum, Pauline T. Dawkins, and Ruby T. Smith.

Mrs. Dawkins was a homemaker and a member of Greenlake United Methodist Church.

She is survived by five children, Michael Dawkins (Trudy) of Rockingham, Debra D. McDonald (Randy) of Ellerbe, Jody Dawkins (Melody) of Wilmington, Tammy D. Fuller (Burt) of Rockingham, and Tracie D. Tuttle (Kevin) of Rockingham, five sisters, Jewel Hancock (Jim), Barbara Smith (Joe), Pat McDonald (Arthur) all of Rockingham, Mabel Moore (Jimmy) of Kannapolis, and Mary Francis Renegar (John) of Waxhaw, grandchildren, Kristen M. Grizzard (Michael) of Colonial Heights, VA, and Dana D. Lewis (Tyler Rees) and Chad Dawkins (Tarrah) both of Rockingham, Jessica M. Clarke of Fletcher, Brandon Fuller (Terra) of Shallotte, Colby Tuttle (Ashley), Bailey Tuttle, Jessica Dawkins (Heather), and Grae Hawks Simmons all of Wilmington, great grandchildren, Kellan, Alden, Linden Grizzard of Colonial Heights, VA, Owen, Eden, Lyla Clarke of Fletcher, Misa Fuller of Shallotte, Brooklyn Reisland, Hadleigh Lewis, and Tayleigh Dawkins all of Rockingham.

Memorials may be made to Richmond County Hospice Haven, 1119 Hwy US 1, Rockingham, NC 28379 or to Greenlake United Methodist Church, c/o Rita Melton, 215 Clearfield Drive, Rockingham, NC 28379.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is assisting the Dawkins family.