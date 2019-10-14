HAZEL LOVIN RHYNE

ELLERBE — Hazel Lovin Rhyne, 86, of Ellerbe, entered her heavenly home on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Mrs. Rhyne was born, June 1, 1933 in Richmond County, the daughter of William Moses and Sarah Florence McLean Lovin. She was a lifelong and active member of McLean Presbyterian Church, where she was the first female deacon, a member of the choir and treasurer for the Women of the Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Norman Theodore Rhyne, son William Charles Rhyne and brothers, William, Vernon and Ralph Lovin.

Surviving are her children, Judy Rhyne Cloninger of Ellerbe, Linda Rhyne Gunsallus (Steve) of Foxfire and John Mark Rhyne (Kim) of Frisco, NC; daughter-in-law, Janie Rhyne of Ellerbe; grandchildren, Daniel Rhyne (Nikki) of New Bern, Matthew Rhyne (Jennifer) of Ellerbe, Stephen Rhyne (Amanda) of Boone, Justin Cloninger (Jeanna) of Ellerbe, Bruce Cloninger of Ellerbe, Natalie Rhyne of Ellerbe and Heath Rhyne of Ellerbe; 11 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Thursday, October 17, 2019 at McLean Presbyterian Church with Rev. Jamie Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will see friends from 12:30 – 1:45 pm Thursday at the church and at other times at the home.

Memorials may be made to McLean Presbyterian Church, 735 Firetower Road, Ellerbe, NC 28338.