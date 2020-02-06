MARY HELEN BRYANT ROBERTSON

SANFORD — Mary Helen Bryant Robertson, age 79 of Sanford passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her home in Sanford with her family by her side.

Mary was born on May 2, 1940 in Anson Co., NC to the late Carrie Bryant.

She is survived by her children: Tara Norris and husband Todd of Oak Ridge, NC; John "Jay" Robertson and wife Tamera of Robbins, NC; Mitzi Robertson of Sanford, NC; and Austin Taylor Robertson of Orlando, FL. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and her great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery in Morven, NC.

Heaven is sweeter today because our sweet mother moved in. She would do anything for anyone and loved us very much. Our hearts are sad but rejoicing at the same time… Phillipians 3:20 " But we are citizens of heaven, and we eagerly wait for a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ."

