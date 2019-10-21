HELEN HART BRASWELL

ROCKINGHAM — Mrs. Helen Hart Braswell, 77, of Charlotte passed away Thursday, October 17 2019.

Helen was born November 21, 1941, and raised in Hamlet, daughter of the late Bruce and Sarah Hart.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her sister Carol Jones and grandson Stevie Allen.

She is survived by her husband Bob, and sons Steve Allen (Kathy) of Advance, Scott Allen (Susan) of Conover, Stacey Allen (Deane) of Hamlet, Kevin Hood (Julie) of South Carolina, Keith Hood of South Carolina, Kent Hood of South Carolina, 20 grandchildren and 8 great-grand children; siblings Bruce Jr., of Georgia, Billy of Bolivia, and Wanda Hassler (Freddie) of Hamlet, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2pm, at Calvary United Methodist Church of Charlotte with visitation 1 hour prior to service. Internment will be held at Richmond County Memorial Park Cemetery in Rockingham on Wednesday, October 23 at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Levine & Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate of Charlotte. A special thank you to all the staff at Hospice House for the outstanding care given.