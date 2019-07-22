CORDOVA — Helen Mathis King, 91, of Cordova passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at Richmond County Hospice Haven.

She was born April 25, 1928 in Jackson County, NC a daughter of the late James W. and Chassie V. Deitz Mathis. She was the last of the sixteen children born to James and Chassie.

Mrs. King was a member of Cordova Baptist Church and retired from Burlington Industries. Many of you may also remember her "biscuits" from her time working in the deli at Duncan's in Cordova because actual retirement was not an option. She loved her family and church family dearly and loved nothing better than being surrounded by those families. She is preceded in death by her parents, fifteen siblings, her husband, Carl M. King and her granddaughter, Wendy Newton.

She is survived by her daughter Sarah K. Shoun and husband Harold; daughter, Michele K. Griggs and husband Wayne; grandson, Matt Haywood and wife Shannon, granddaughter, Bronwyn Capel and husband Chance; granddaughter, Abigail Newton; granddaughter, Allison Newton; granddaughter, Sage Pryce and fiancé Tré; grandson, Wyatt Haywood and wife Katy; grandson, Chase Newton and wife Faith; granddaughter Carleigh Haywood; and grandson, Memphis Griggs. She is also survived by great grandchildren: Xaandria, Casen, Sway, Anniston, Leighton, Luna, Easton, Skiler, Charlene, and Flora in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, July 23rd at 3:00 P.M.at Cordova Baptist Church with Reverend Doug Anderson, Reverend Bill Monroe and Reverend Chris Thornton officiating. Burial will follow at Eastside Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 P.M. Tuesday, July 23rd prior to the service at the church and other times her home 120 Center St. Cordova.

Memorials may be made to Richmond Co. Hospice, 1119 Hwy. 1 N. Rockingham or Cordova Baptist Church, P.O. Box 160 Cordova, NC 28330. Online condolences may be made at www.watson-kingfuneralhome.com Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the King family.