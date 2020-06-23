HERMAN ADAM WILLIAMS SR.

HAMLET — Herman Adam Williams, Sr., 84, of Hamlet passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Pinehurst Health & Rehab in Pinehurst. He was born was in Anson County on June 27, 1935 a son of the late William P. and Lela Ricketts Williams.

Mr. Williams was US Army veteran and a 32nd Degree Mason. He was a member of Heritage Baptist Church in Rockingham, where he served as Chairman Board of Deacons and a Sunday School Teacher.

He graduated from NC State, Appalachian State, UNC Charlotte where he earned a Bachelors, Masters and an Ed.S degrees. He started his career teaching ICT at Hamlet High School, where he coached the golf team and won the North Carolina State Championship, even though he never played a game of golf in life. He became the principal at Hamlet High School in 1969 and served as the schools last principal. He became the first principal at Richmond Sr. High in 1972 bringing the school to number 1 in the state both academically and in athletics within the first three years. He became Associate Superintendent of Richmond County Schools in 1981 and served in that position for ten years before coming Superintendent. He served as Superintendent of Richmond County School for 9 years until his retirement. After his retirement he served on Richmond Co. Board of Education for four years. Herman was a member of National Beta Club serving for 42 years and served as National Beta Club Board of Directors Chairman for 3 terms. He served as chairman of Richmond County Smart Start Board of Director for several years. His love for children was the driving force behind his years of service.

Due to the COVID-19 there will be a private graveside service this week in the Mausoleum Chapel at Richmond Co. Memorial Park with Masonic Rites.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Eleanor; Children, Herman Adam Williams, Jr (Judy), Michael David Williams all of Hamlet and Margaret Catherine Williams of the home. Grandchildren, Alexandria W. Merriett (Mason) of Jacksonville, NC and Noah Thomas Williams of Hamlet; Great-grandchildren; Amelia Clark Merriett, Nova Sage Merriett, Olivia Noel Merriett, Brady Allen Merriett, and Kaleb Adam Williams; Brothers; Sam P.Williams,Jr.

of Fayetteville, Robert E. Williams (Phyllis)of Walkertown, NC and Rev. Donald Wayne Williams (Ruth) of McBee, SC. And many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Tyler Adam Williams; A sister, Katharine Williams Napper; Brothers, James Madison Williams and Julian Benjamin Williams.

Memorials may be made to Richmond County Hospice 1119 US Hwy. #1 N. Rockingham, NC 28379, Salvation Army USA 615 Slaters Lane Alexandria, VA 22314 or Heritage Baptist Church 1301 S. Long Dr. Rockingham, NC 28379.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the Williams family.