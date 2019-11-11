HERMAN COLE SEAWELL

ROCKINGHAM — Herman Cole Seawell, age 71, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. He was born March 23, 1948 in Richmond County, a son of the late Herman Cole Seawell, Sr. and Ellon Stogner Seawell.

Surviving, his wife of 40 years, Linda Bankhead Seawell of the home; his children, Amy Sessions of Acworth, Georgia, Eric Matthew Seawell and wife Amanda of Easley, SC, Sally McDuffie Burgess and husband Jonathan of Peachland, NC, and Ashley Cole Seawell of Charlotte, NC. Sisters, Beverly Seawell Carnes and Ellon Seawell Barlow; his grandchildren, Nathan and Anna Gray Seawell, Zachary R. Burgess, Morgan and Sydney Sessions; and his loyal canine companions Isabella "Izzy" Marley and Lucy. Herman is predeceased by two sisters, Mary Seawell Ratliff and Virginia Seawell Cheek.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the First Baptist Church with Rev. Jack Lee and Rev. June Grant officiating. Burial will follow at Eastside Cemetery with military honors.

The family will receive friends from 12:30-2:00 P.M. prior to the service at the church. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Seawell family.