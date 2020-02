HERMAN DEBERRY

ROCKINGHAM — Herman DeBerry, 90, of Rockingham, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm Monday, February 3, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with burial following in Richmond Memorial Park.

The family will see friends from 3:00 – 5:00 pm Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church