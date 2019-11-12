HORACE EDWARD REAVES

ROCKINGHAM — Horace Edward Reaves, of Rockingham ended his battle with Alzheimer's. He went to sleep and woke up in the arms of Jesus on November 11, 2019.

A service to celebrate his homecoming will be 2:00 p.m. on Friday November 15, 2019 at Nebo Wesleyan Church with Rev. Jeff Collins officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He was 80 years old. He was born on September 18, 1939 to Charlie and Mary Reaves. He proudly served his country in the U S Army. He worked many years for Liberty Life Insurance and Bowles Furniture. He was a longtime, faithful member of Nebo Wesleyan Church. He served fifty plus years as Sunday school Superintendent, Adult Sunday School teacher, a church board member and in other areas. He loved to sing and sang in the church choir and led the congregation. He deeply loved his church family especially the children. He would honor them at the end of the school year with a small gift, he called them Nebo Smarties. He loved spending time with his family laughing. , joking, and telling stories. He shared some special memories with his grandson, Brent who he called "Brenton". They would spend Tuesdays together, taking walks, watching the trains and sharing stories. He saw everyone as a friend, no one was a stranger. He always offered a kind, encouraging word and a helping hand. He was a devout Christian man who loved and served his lord with all his heart and a witness to everyone. He truly lived the words of one of his favorite song "Little Is Much When God Is In It". He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Rudolph Reaves. He is survived by the love of his life of fifty-six years, Gloria Hodges Reaves. A daughter (daddy's little girl) Kim Calvert and husband David (special son-in-law) of Rockingham. Grandson, Brent Calvert (his heart) of Rockingham. His much-loved son, Mark Reaves and wife Marilyn of Monroe. Granddaughter (his sunshine) Cortney Reaves of Monroe. Two step granddaughters, Jessica Reeves and Brittney Reeves, a special great granddaughter, Destiny Reeves of Monroe and three step great grandchildren. Two Brothers, Billy Reaves of South Carolina, Joe Reeves (Christine) of Rockingham. Four Sisters, Ann Kirkley and Joann Mauldin of Hamlet, Mary Short of Rockingham, and Margaret Richardson of Kansas. Two Brothers-in-law, Harold Hodges of Texas and Buck Hodges (Barbara) of Rockingham. One very special sis-in-law, Marie Quick of Hamlet. Numerous nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved and adopted as his own. Two special neighbors, James and Judy Downey.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 14th at Nebo Wesleyan Church and at other times at the home at 35 Saffie First Street in Rockingham

Memorials may be made to Nebo Wesleyan Church 1820 Airport Road, Rockingham, NC 28379 or to Richmond County Hospice Haven, 1119 Hwy 1 N., Rockingham, NC 28379.

The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at Hospice Haven for the compassionate care given him during his time with them. A special thanks to Michelle Rogers, Dr. Strobel, and Dr. Trend.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is assisting the Reaves family.