HORACE T. HOGAN II

ROCKINGHAM — Horace T. "Hook-Panama" Hogan, II, 42, of Rockingham passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his home. He was born July 10, 1977 in Fort Lewis, Pierce County, WA a son of Horace T. and Maria Flores Hogan. He graduated from Cristobal High School in Coco Solo, Panama in 1995.

Mr. Hogan was the owner & Operator of SGMC Unlimited Inc. He loved the Lord and never met a stranger. He was an outdoorsman, you could find him boating, fishing and wake boarding anytime of the year. Horace had a passion for his job as a welder and crane operator which he shared with his brother in law Jaime Cruz. He was a cowboy in the sky. He had a love for sports, especially soccer which he shared with his daughter and nieces and also a huge Carolina Panthers fan. Horace was the most lively person you could ever meet. Nothing was ever too scary and he lived one day at a time. Growing up he always said his best years of his life were in Panama Central America, where her he became an amazing surfer and made lifelong friends. He taught everyone to love life and see the good in people. He had the wildest spirt and love for his family. Horace was an amazing son, brother, uncle and father. His biggest passion in life was his love for his daughter Sophia and his momma and dad.

A Funeral Mass and Burial arrangements incomplete at this time.

He is survived by his daughter Sophia Hogan. His parents Horace and Maria Hogan. His sisters Carmen Hogan Poulin (Jeff), Esther Hogan Cruz (Jaime) Baby sister Jessica Hogan Dunn (Rick "Ricky Bobby"), nephews Jeffery Poulin, Joey Poulin, Marley Hogan Cruz, and nieces Elizabeth Cruz (Chayo), Grace Dunn and his God-Daughter Maddie Dunn. Also survived by his best friend Momma Chris, his fur baby Penelope and an immense amount of family and friends all over this world.

The family request that you come as casual as Horace would want you to.

"Peace, love and YO MAMA-Black Smoke is out"

The family will receive friends Thursday, March 12, 2020 5-8 P.M. at Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham and at other times at the home of his sister Jessica Dunn, 214 Bryan Circle Rockingham.

Memorials may be made to Samaritan Colony, 136 Samaritan Dr. Rockingham, NC 28379. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Hogan family.