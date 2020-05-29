HOUSTON WHITLEY TAYLORYUBA CITY — Houston (Joe) Whitley Taylor of Yuba City died on May 23 at home with his wife, Shirley, of 65 years by his side. He was born Sept. 27, 1934 in Bladen County to Corbett Jerome Taylor and Mary Frances Whitley Taylor. He grew up in Cordova and graduated from Rockingham High School in 1952. Joe and Shirley were married in 1955. His service to our country for over 20 years took them to many locations. Joe retired from the Air Force from his last assignment at Beale Air Force Base in California in 1975. He then set his sights on completing his education and graduated from CSU-Chico in 1978. He started his second career with California EDD. After more than an 18 year career with EDD, he retired and devoted his time to fishing and wood working. Joe leaves behind his wife, Shirley M. Ganey Taylor, and their two sons Houston W. (Whit) Taylor, Jr. (Susan) and David W. Taylor (Annette). He was proud of his grandchildren Matthew R. Taylor (Katie), Alisha B. Taylor Bechhold (Ryan) and Curtis J. Taylor. His great grandchildren, Brooke and Peyton Taylor and Sophia and Ryland Taylor held a special place in his heart. He loved watching them as they played and ran around the house during their visits. It brought a big smile to his face every time. His family came first with him and he was always very generous with them. He is also survived by his brothers Wilber Taylor (Libby), Robert Taylor, Ramsey Taylor (Geneva) and a sister Catherine Taylor Wyatt (Russell) along with many nephews and nieces. Funeral service arrangements are being handled by Ullrey Memorial Chapel in Yuba City. At his request, there will be a visitation on June 3 at Ullrey Memorial Chapel from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. A graveside service with military honors will be held the same day at Sutter Cemetery at 1:00 pm. The family requests proper social distancing during the service. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, UC Davis Children's Hospital, Salvation Army, Alzheimer's Disease Research or a favorite charity in Joe's name.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2020.