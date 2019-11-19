HOWARD CLARENCE BURGIN, JR.

LAURINBURG — Howard Clarence Burgin, Jr. passed away in Laurinburg, North Carolina on November 17, 2019.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 at Faith Presbyterian Church, Laurinburg, NC, officiated by the Rev. Jeff Mercer. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall.

The son of Howard and Esther Burgin, Sr., Howard was born April 11, 1937 in Toledo, Ohio, educated in public schools in Delta, Ohio, and earned a BS degree from Findlay University in Findlay, Ohio in 1961. He served in the US Marine Corp and then taught school in Ohio and Virginia. Howard married Anne Moore Hardesty of Fredericksburg, Virginia in 1959. In 1962, he became an FBI agent serving in Oklahoma, Fayetteville, NC and Rockingham, NC until his retirement in 1988. He served as a Senior Resident Agent and was a Police, Firearms and Defensive Tactics Instructor. He received awards from Directors Hoover, Kelley, and Webster for handling bank robberies and car theft ring cases.

After retirement, he served as a revenue officer with the North Carolina Department of Revenue. Following his second retirement he moved to Pawleys Island, SC where he enjoyed playing tennis and camping.

He was a long time elder in the Presbyterian Church. He served as treasurer at First Presbyterian in Rockingham, NC. He was also a treasurer and trustee at Pawleys Island Presbyterian.

Howard's wife Anne passed away in April 2019. He is survived by his son Richard Howard Burgin (Ruth) of Pinehurst, N.C., daughter Amy Burgin Rounds (Carson) of Charlotte, N.C., six grandchildren Emily Baumhoer of Bluffton, S.C., Harris Burgin of Richmond, Va., J. Robertson (Charlotte) of Johns Island, S.C., Chris Rounds (Lauren) of Atlanta, Ga., Zachary Rounds of Raleigh, N.C., Libby Rounds of Brooklyn, N.Y. and two great-grandchildren Harrison Huffman and Hadley Anne Huffman, both of Bluffton, S.C, and sister Elaine Brauninger of Monument, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Faith Presbyterian Church, 2220 Elm Avenue, Laurinburg, N.C. 28352 or Scotland Regional Hospice, PO Box 1033, Laurinburg, N.C. 28353.

