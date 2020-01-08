HOWARD EUGENE SMITH

ROCKINGHAM — Howard Eugene Smith,74, of Rockingham passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his home. He was born March 18, 1945 in Richmond County, a son of the late Wendell William and Virginia King Smith.

Mr. Smith retired from Georgia Pacific and was the owner & operator of Howard's Sausage and Meat Store.

Surviving, his wife Carolyn Wilson Smith of the home; two daughters, Karen Smith McGuire and Gena Smith Huckabee both of Rockingham; A sister, Lema Smith Penny of Rockingham; Grandchildren, Morgan Hutchins and husband Trey, Brianna McGuire, Andrew Huckabee and Abigail Huckabee; Great grandchildren, Landon Hutchins and Joseph Perkins.

The family receive friends from 1-3 P.M. Friday, January 10 at Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham. A private family graveside service will be held at Richmond Co. Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Richmond Co. Hospice, 1119 US Hwy. #1 N. Rockingham, NC 28379. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Smith family.