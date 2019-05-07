HOWARD TRUBY SMITH

HAMLET — Rev. Howard Truby "Buddy" Smith, 85, of Hamlet passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born Aug. 24, 1933 in Rockingham, son of Howard Taft Smith and Blondie Hinson Smith.

Rev. Smith was the pastor of Shining Light Free Will Baptist Church in Rockingham, a veteran of US Navy during the Korean War, and a member of American Legion Post 49.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Harrington Funeral Home.

The Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Shining Light Free Will Baptist Church, Calvert Street, Rockingham, at with Rev. Tug Gainey, Rev. Larry Joyner and Rev. Joe Wilkes officiating. Burial will follow at Eastside Cemetery in Rockingham.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Smith Smith of the home; daughters, Debra S. Caulder (Ronnie) of Rockingham, Vicki S. Goodwin (Johnny) of Hamlet and Lisa S. Gainey (Tug) of Hamlet; brother, J.T. Smith (Bobbie) of Rockingham; sister, Myrtle Mathney of Ohio; eight grandchildren, Ronnie Caulder II, Robyn C. Pevey, Joni G. Mabe, Dana G. English, Mikayla Goodwin, Roxi Anderson, Trey Gainey and Ryan Gainey; and six great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Richmond County Hospice, 1119 Hwy.1, N., Rockingham, NC, 28379

Matthew 25:21 His Lord said unto him, "Well done, thy good and faithful Servant; thou has been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord".

