HOWARD WALL

ROCKINGHAM — Mr. Howard Wall, 68, of Rockingham, passed on Sat. Jan. 4, 2020 at Pruitt Health of Rockingham.

There will be a public viewing on Fri. Jan. 10 at McNeill Funeral Home from 1- 6pm

A funeral service will be held at Stelly's Tabernacle at 2pm on Sat. Jan. 11, with a family hour from 1 - 1:45pm before the service

McNeill Funeral Home is serving the Wall family