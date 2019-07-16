HOWELL GRAY DARNELL, JR.

ELLERBE — Mr. Howell Gray Darnell Jr. of Ellerbe passed away Saturday, July 13, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Jan. 20, 1971, a son of Howell Sr. and Annie Puckett Darnell.

Gray worked for the Richmond County Water Department for 25 years. He loved his job and making friends with the customers he met. He loved music, specifically the band, "The Motley Crew." He also loved restoring cars and drag racing. He is survived by his wife Jennifer Jones Darnell, a daughter Katie Darnell and step-children Dawnson Wilson and Mackenzie Wilson.

Visitation will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. The memorial service will begin at 3 p.m. with Pastor Shane Yarbrough officiating.

The family wishes to thank everyone for the prayers and care given to Gray during his illness. Carter Funeral Home is Serving the family.