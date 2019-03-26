HOYLE EUGENE DAVIS

ROCKINGHAM — Hoyle Eugene Davis, 88, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. He was born in Rockingham on Feb. 12, 1931 to the late Hoyle and Elizabeth Wright Davis. He was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Vivian Davis Owen White.

Gene retired from State Farm Insurance Company. He was an avid sportsman and spent much of his life in the woods or by a river or stream. He was longtime member of the First Baptist Church and Masonic Lodge No. 495.

Gene's greatest joy and loves were his family. He is survived by his wife; daughter, Vivian Hilton (Lex), son, Hoyle Eugene (Gene) Davis, Jr. (Corey), daughter, Lisa Davis, all of Rockingham; ten grandchildren, Lex Hilton, Jr. (Brooke), Kakki Hilton Schertzer (Hayden), Kate Davis, Paton Davis, Davis Hilton, Drake Diaz, Drew Diaz, Graeson Diaz, Hoyle Eugene (Trace) Davis, III, and Avery Davis; and one great grandchild, Bailey Hilton. The family also wants to acknowledge his caregiver, Judy Nicholson, and the wonderful staff of Richmond County Hospice.

A service to celebrate Gene's life was conducted 6 p.m. Monday, March 25 at the First Baptist Church in Rockingham with Rev. Patricia Greene and Rev. Dr. Allison Farrah officiating.

Memorials may be sent to the First Baptist Church located at 201 N. Randolph St., Rockingham, NC 28379 or Richmond County Hospice, 1119 US Hwy 1 N., Rockingham, NC 28379. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is assisting the Davis family.