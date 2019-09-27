IDA AUGUSTA HARTMAN HALE

ROCKINGHAM — Ida Augusta Hartman Hale, 88, passed away at her daughter's home in Clayton, NC, Wednesday, September 25, 2019, following a period of declining health. A native of Richmond County, she was born January 31, 1931, a daughter of the late Reggie and Nina Mabe Hartman. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Raleigh Hartman, and two sisters, Leticia Mathis and Lucille Mathis.

Mrs. Hale graduated from Ellerbe High School and then had a career of more than 30 years with Burlington Industries. Prior to her failing health, she had been a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. In addition to caring for her family, she enjoyed gardening and working puzzles. But her greatest joy was being with her children and grandchildren.

Her memory will be cherished by her children: Francis Ray Hale and wife, Pat, of Charlotte, Cynthia Hale Brantley of Clayton, and Sandra Hale Sheppard and husband, Jerry, of Selma, NC; her grandchildren: Shannon Goudreau (Joseph), Hannah Keys (Jeff), Tim Hale and Lilith Sheppard; and six great grandchildren: Kaitlan and Nathan Freeman, Bailey Goudreau, Blake Morgan, Nevaeh Powell and Sophia Keys.

The funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Tuesday, October 1, at Carter Funeral Home-Colonial Chapel. The family will receive friends from 11:45 to 12:45 PM prior to the service. Interment will be in Richmond County Memorial Park.