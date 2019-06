IDA COVINGTON

HAMLET — Ms. Ida Covington, 85, of Hamlet, passed on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at her residence.

A public viewing will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, May 10 at McNeill Funeral Home Chapel.

The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at St. Peter UMC in Hamlet.