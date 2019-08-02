Imogene Lyons "Jean" Swails

ROCKINGHAM — Mrs. Imogene "Jean" Lyons Swails of Rockingham, N.C. passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at Richmond Pines Healthcare & Rehab Center in Hamlet, N.C.

A native of Sparta, N.C. she was born January 8, 1935, a daughter of the late Stewart and Annie Blackburn Lyons. Mrs. Swails was an accomplished seamstress. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Hardin Lyons and sister, Thelma Harris.

Mrs. Swails is survived by her husband of 36 years, Donnie R Swails, her daughters, Sonia Scott of Liberty, N.C., Sylvia Hinshaw (James) and Kathy Ragan (Eugene), both of Elon, N.C. A stepson, Gary Swails of Hamlet, N.C. and a brother, Edward Lyons (Carolyn) of Sparta, N.C., eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren,three great-great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service for Mrs. Swails will be held at Carter Funeral Home-Colonial Chapel Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 3:00 pm with Rev. Joe Wilkes officiating. Interment will follow in Richmond County Memorial Park.

Family will receive friends from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Health Keeperzs Hospice, 209 West 3rd St., Pembroke, N.C. 28372.

Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
