HAMLET — Iolar Brayboy Dennis , 82, of Hamlet, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, at Richmond Pines Healthcare, Hamlet.

She was born March 9, 1937, in Robeson County, daughter of Willis Brayboy and Jessie Bell Oxendine Brayboy.

Mrs. Dennis was a member of Southside Free Will Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held at Harrington Funeral Home, Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm.

At other times the family will meet at the home of her son, James, at 153 Brandon Road, Hamlet.

The Funeral will be 2;00 pm, Friday, August 30, 2019 at Harrington Funeral Home with Pastor Ricky Jacobs and Pastor Dennis Smith.

Burial will follow at White Creek Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, 5641 Wood Side Road, Wallace, SC 29596

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo Dennis; son, Donald Dennis; and brother, Hansel Brayboy.

Survivors include her daughters, Mattie Gallops of Rockingham, Linda Cichon of Hamlet, Iola Leviner of Laurel Hill and Jeanette Dennis of Hamlet; sons, James Dennis of Hamlet and Elmore Dennis of Laurel Hill; brothers, Gurney Brayboy of Lilesville, Bracey Brayboy of Laurel Hill, Dee Cee Brayboy of Rockingham, Gilbert Brayboy of Lumberton and Ernest Brayboy of Hamlet; sister, Dale Campbell of Rockingham; fifteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Dennis Family.

Online condolences may be made at www.harringtonfuneralhome.com