ISABELLE BUTLER INMAN

ROCKINGHAM — Isabelle (Bibsy) Butler Inman, 91, of Rockingham passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at East Rockingham United Methodist Church with Rev. Ken Griswold officiating. Burial will follow at Richmond County Memorial Park.

Born Jan. 25, 1928 in Chesterfield, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Stonewall and Corrie Turner Butler and wife of the late Bernie Inman.

Mrs. Inman was the owner and operator of Bibsy's Beauty Shop, an avid traveler, loved playing bingo, a member of East Rockingham United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son, William (Billy) Inman (Dorothy) of Hamlet, one step-brother, Floyd Andrews (Priscilla) of Pinehurst, one step-sister, Dorothea Dutton of Durham, three granddaughters, Kristy Player (Chris) of Hamlet, Jamie Cagle (Eddie) of Rockingham, and Connie Martin of Norwood, four great-grandchildren, Tyler Player of Hamlet, Maddie Martin of Norwood, Luke Cagle and Natalie Cagle both of Rockingham, and many loving relatives.

The family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Memorials may be made to East Rockingham United Methodist, 490 Mill Road, Rockingham, NC 28379 or to Richmond County Hospice Haven, 1119 Hwy US 1, Rockingham, NC 28379.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is assisting the Inman family.