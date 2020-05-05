ISAIAH HORNE
ISAIAH HORNE JR.POLKTON — Mr. Isaiah Horne, Jr., died May 2, 2020. The family has chosen a graveside service to be held May 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Westview Memorial Park Cemetery, Polkton, NC in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. A public viewing will be Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, Rockingham, NC. Nelson Funeral Services is serving the family.

Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Viewing
11:00 - 1:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Services
MAY
8
Graveside service
2:00 PM
Westview Memorial Park Cemetery,
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Services
1021 E Washington St
Rockingham, NC 28379
(910) 895-2345
