JAMES BRYANT

ROCKINGHAM — James Edward Bryant, 56, of Rockingham passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Bryant was born November 23, 1962 in Richmond County, a son of the late Ernest Leaton and Frances Boyette Bryant. He had been employed with Novipax. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Weston "Bo" Boyette, Ernest Ronnie Bryant and John Clark "Clarkie" Bryant.

Surviving are his children, Kristen Brooke Bryant (Chris Deruelle) of Lilesville and James Christopher Bryant (Dana Brigman) of Rockingham; grandchildren, James Christopher Bryant, Jr, MacKenzie Caswell, Aiden Wallace, Alexander Deruelle, and Natalie Deruelle and sisters, Lisa B. Grubbs (Elvis) and Ann B. Bennett, both of Rockingham.

Funeral services will be at 2 pm Monday, September 30, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham. Interment will follow in Northam Cemetery.

The family will see friends from 6 – 8 pm Sunday at the funeral home.