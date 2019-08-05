HAMLET — James Charles "J.C." Denson, Sr., 72, of 155 Ballard Drive, Hamlet, went to be with his Lord, Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Hospice Haven.

He was born September 24, 1946 In Richmond County, son of Charlie Vance and Estelle Denson.

Mr. Denson was retired from Burlington Industries and was a member of The Hamlet Church of God of Prophecy.

The Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 7, from 11:00-12:00 at the Hamlet Church of God of Prophecy.

The Funeral will begin at 12:00 with Pastor Steve Crews officiating ;Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Dianne Lewis Denson.

Survivors include his daughter, Angela Denson of Hamlet; sons, James Denson, Jr. (Shelly) of Rockingham, Scott Lewis (Sandra) of Hamlet and Bobby Lewis (Donna) of Hamlet; brother, Buddy Powell of Florida; Nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Donations may be made to the Church ministry, Helping Hands Ministry, 615 Old Cheraw Highway, Hamlet, NC 28345

