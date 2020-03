JACK CLAY CAMPBELL

ROCKINGHAM — James "Jack" Clay Campbell, 87, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He was the husband of Janice Cook Campbell, who survives. He was a US Army Veteran, a former member of Cordova VFD, and retired from Burlington with 46 years service.

Service: 4:00 PM Sunday, March 15, at Church of God of Prophecy in Rockingham;

Visitation: One hour prior to the service at the church. Carter Funeral Home is serving the Campbell family.