JAMES CLIFTON MOON

ARAPAHOE - Known to many as "Brother" or "Uncle Brother," James passed away on August 20, 2019 at his home in Arapahoe, NC.

James was a man who had a heart for service and helping others.

James was born in Johnston County, NC on November 10, 1937 to Johnnie and Swannie Atkinson Moon. The family moved to Hamlet when he was young as his father took a job with Seaboard Airline Railroad. James graduated from Hamlet High School in the class of 1956. He attended Wake Forest University and later DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago.

He went to work for Commercial State Bank in Hamlet and then Eastern Airlines as a Ticket Agent in Raleigh and worked there until Eastern ceased operations in 1989. He then worked for the Public Utilities Department in the City of Raleigh, retiring after many years.

He enjoyed fishing, traveling, and going to his "cottage" in Arapahoe, near Oriental, NC on the Neuse River. He later moved to Arapahoe permanently and enjoyed keeping his and the neighbors' yards mowed. He also enjoyed many bus trips with a group of friends. James was a true man of God, and his knowledge of the Bible was extensive.

He was active at Open Door Baptist Church in Raleigh, NC and later at Oriental First Baptist Church in Oriental, NC.

James was preceded in death by his parents, and his sisters, Mary Moon Keller "Aunt Sis" and Joyce Moon Cochrane. He is survived by his brother, Jimmie Isaac Moon (Doris) of Pinehurst, NC; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Earl Cochrane of Matthews, NC; his nephews, Kenneth Earl Cochrane, Jr. (Jennifer) of Indian Trail, NC, Mark Alden Moon (Danielle) of Towson, MD; and niece, Kelly Cochrane Gainey (Stephen) of Asheboro, NC; grandnephews and grandnieces, Aidan Christopher Moon and Colin Alexander Moon of Towson, MD, Kaitlyn Ann Gainey and Jacob Stephen Gainey of Asheboro, NC, and Aaron Kenneth Cochrane and Abigail Rose Cochrane of Indian Trail, NC.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Garner, NC. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 pm at the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in James' memory to Oriental First Baptist Church: P.O. Box 313, 605 Broad St., Oriental, NC 28571.

Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.