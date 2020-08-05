JAMES DONALD JENKINS

ROCKINGHAM — James Donald Jenkins, 83, of Hamlet, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Richmond County Hospice in Rockingham.

Donald was born in Cleveland County, NC, on November 17, 1936, a son of the late Yan Jenkins and Gladys Holland Jenkins. He moved to Hamlet with his family when he was 3 years old. Donald graduated from Hamlet High School in 1955. He worked for the railroad for 44 years until his retirement in 2000.

Donald was a member of First Baptist Church in Hamlet. He served on the Hamlet Depot board for several years. Donald lived quietly but had a great sense of humor. He loved a good laugh. He enjoyed working in his yard and keeping up with his family and many pets. He enjoyed a good breakfast, milkshakes, moon pies, and bottled sodas. He loved managing his ventures, reading newspapers, watching TV, collecting antiques, and helping others. He loved to look at cars. He enjoyed telling stories of when he was a little boy on Myrtle Avenue. He always enjoyed sharing stories about his railroad friends. Donald took special pride in being a member of the Hamlet High School Class of 1955.

Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Jo Jenkins; daughter, Tracy Jenkins Sprankle (Ray); son, David Jenkins; daughter, Joy Jenkins Kennedy (Thomas); grandchildren, Andrew Sprankle (Rebecca), Jessica Sprankle, Julie Sprankle, Rad Kennedy, Canyan Jenkins, Anna Kennedy; great-grandchildren, Anne Sprankle, Joseph Sprankle; sisters, Helen Smith, Brenda Newman (Don); brother, Danny Jenkins (Cheryl); and many special cousins, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted Friday, August 7, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Richmond Co. Memorial Park with Dr. Allison Farrah officiating.

The family will receive friends 10:30-11:30 A.M. prior to the graveside services at Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet with a limited number of people in the building. Due to COVID-19 we will be encouraging social distance and please wear a mask.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Hamlet, 208 Charlotte St, Hamlet, NC 28345.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the Jenkins Family.