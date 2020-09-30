1/1
James E. Suddueth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JAMES E. SUDDUETH

ROCKINGHAM — Mr. James E. Suddueth, 90, formerly of Rockville, MD, Rockingham NC, and most recently of Pinehurst NC, died on September 29, 2020.

Mr. Suddueth was born January 24, 1930 in Ashburn, Virginia. He serves in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War as an airborne radio operator. Upon his discharge, he worked for the Federal Government in the Washington, D.C. area for over 30 years primarily with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) where he retired and was awarded a Government Bronze Medal.

Mr.Suddueth was a life-long learner, craftsman, and family- man. He was the guy that replaced the tubes in your broken television, made furniture pieces for his wife and children, and later learned to use computers and the internet. He tended gardens, liked to fish, and was always there for his family when they needed something done.

Mr.Suddueth was predeceased by his wife of over 60 years, Johnsie W. Suddueth, in 2017. He is survived by three daughters, Leslie (Dave) Hillman, Alyson (Jimmy) Balton, Amy (Bill) Stevens and sister-in-law, Penny (Gary) Henry, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a nephew and a niece.

There will be a graveside service Tuesday October 2, 2020 at Green Lake Cemetery in Rockingham NC at 10:00am. Please follow social distancing guidelines and mask requirements.

The Family would like to thank his caregivers at Fox Hollow Assisted Living and First Health Hospice and Palliative Care for their caring and comforting service to Mr. Suddueth in his final days. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is caring for the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved