JAMES E. SUDDUETH

ROCKINGHAM — Mr. James E. Suddueth, 90, formerly of Rockville, MD, Rockingham NC, and most recently of Pinehurst NC, died on September 29, 2020.

Mr. Suddueth was born January 24, 1930 in Ashburn, Virginia. He serves in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War as an airborne radio operator. Upon his discharge, he worked for the Federal Government in the Washington, D.C. area for over 30 years primarily with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) where he retired and was awarded a Government Bronze Medal.

Mr.Suddueth was a life-long learner, craftsman, and family- man. He was the guy that replaced the tubes in your broken television, made furniture pieces for his wife and children, and later learned to use computers and the internet. He tended gardens, liked to fish, and was always there for his family when they needed something done.

Mr.Suddueth was predeceased by his wife of over 60 years, Johnsie W. Suddueth, in 2017. He is survived by three daughters, Leslie (Dave) Hillman, Alyson (Jimmy) Balton, Amy (Bill) Stevens and sister-in-law, Penny (Gary) Henry, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a nephew and a niece.

There will be a graveside service Tuesday October 2, 2020 at Green Lake Cemetery in Rockingham NC at 10:00am. Please follow social distancing guidelines and mask requirements.

The Family would like to thank his caregivers at Fox Hollow Assisted Living and First Health Hospice and Palliative Care for their caring and comforting service to Mr. Suddueth in his final days. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is caring for the family.