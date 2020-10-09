1/1
James Edward "Eddie" Lowery
JAMES EDWARD "EDDIE" LOWERY JR.

ROCKINGHAM — James Edward "Eddie" Lowery, Jr., 53, of Rockingham passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. He was born May 28, 1967 in Richmond County a son of James Edward "Jimmy" and Ilene English Lowery.

Eddie worked for several Nascar teams over his career which included The Labonte Brothers, Joe Gibbs Racing, Petty Enterprises and Richard Childress Racing.

There will be an Outdoor Memorial Service at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Eddie's Shop 1055 US Hwy. #1 N Rockingham. Please dress Eddie casual. Due to COVID-19 please wear a face mask and we will be encouraging social distancing.

Surviving his daughter, Katelyn Shea Lowery of Clayton; Parents Jimmy and Ilene Lowery of Rockingham; A sister, Wendy Splawn and husband Rob of Shelby; A nephew, Chad Capps (Alexis) of Salisbury, NC; A niece, Jennifer Allison (Cameron) of Salisbury, NC; Lots of friends near and far.

The family will receive friends following the service.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Lowery family.



Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
