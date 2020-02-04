James Esley Hurst

JAMES HURST

ROCKINGHAM — James Esley Hurst, 87, of Rockingham, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at Hospice Haven.

Mr. Hurst was born May 7, 1932 in Chesterfield County, SC, a son of the late Weldon and Ada Jones Hurst. He had served his country in the US Army and many years ago was a volunteer fireman for the Rockingham Fire Department. He had retired as a supervisor from Southern Bag Company. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Coble Hurst and a daughter, Gena Hurst.

Surviving are his daughter Trudy Dotson (Mark); grandchildren, Ben Moree (Seagrum), Joey Moree (Mary Catherine) and Jimmy Dotson; great grandchildren, Drew and Layla Moree; brothers, Olin Hurst and Harold Hurst and longtime companion, Cathy Thompson.

Graveside services were held at 11:00 am Monday, February 3, 2020 at Richmond County Memorial Park with Rev. Donnie Driggers officiating.

The family received friends from 4:00 – 6:00 pm Sunday at Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham and at other times at the home.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
