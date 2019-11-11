JAMES HAROLD EZZELL SR.

ROCKINGHAM — James Harold Ezzell, Sr., 67, of 513 County Home Road, Rockingham, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at First Health Moore Regional, Pinehurst.

He was born October 4, 1952, in Bladen County, son of James Noah Ezzell and Mary Bea Dowless Ezzell.

Mr. Ezzell was a hard worker and worked as a maintenance engineer in Textiles. He enjoyed fishing and was a loving father and papa.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Harrington Funeral Home.

The Funeral will be Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Harrington Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Richmond Memorial Park, Rockingham.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beverly Kranz; and a son, Donald Eugene Ezzell.

He is survived by his daughter, Tara Stubbs (John) of Rockingham; son, James Ezzell, Jr. "Jamie" (Kelly) of Garner; Brothers, Charles and Randy Ezzell both of Rockingham; sisters, Marilyn Idol and Carolyn McLaughlin both of Rockingham; and his granddaughter, Logan Stubbs.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Ezzell Family.