JAMES HUGH MCLEOD

ELLERBE — James Hugh "Duck" McLeod, 92, a longtime resident of Ellerbe, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Charlotte.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Ellerbe First United Methodist Church. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Ellerbe Cemetery.

The family will greet friends in the church parlor from 11:45 – 12:45 pm Wednesday.