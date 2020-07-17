JAMES KIKER SR.

ROCKINGHAM — On Tuesday, July 14, 2020 James "David" Kiker Sr. passed away at the age of 85.

David was born December 13, 1934 in Richmond County, N.C. to Lonnie Fincher and Gertrude Sikes Kiker. He was the third child among nine brothers and sisters: Mary Kiker (infant), Rebecca Nichols, Medriath Kiker, Lonnie Fincher Kiker II, Harriet Swanson, Ellar Hicks, Julia Black, Everette Kiker and Lynn Kiker. Raised to be a farmer and lumberjack, David received Jesus into his life at the young age of 17 and began a life-long journey of passionately living for Jesus. In 1960, David accepted the opportunity to work for Oral Roberts ministry, traveling the U.S. during the great "tent revival" days. While traveling with this ministry, he met the love of his life. On December 18, 1960, he married Denise Hardesty Kiker. During their travels, they had their first child, Sheila Renee Kiker.

They returned to his hometown of Rockingham, NC in 1964 where he took over his father's logging business, Kiker Pulp and Timber Company. There they raised four children: daughter: Sheila and sons: Jim, Joe, and Travis. David was active in his local church in outreach and youth ministries. On Valentine's Day in 1981, following a miraculous recovery from a severe work accident, David heeded the call into full-time ministry. David then moved his family to Lexington, SC and went on to pastor three different churches over his pastoral ministry: Living Word in Lexington, SC; Faith Assembly in Hazelwood, NC; and Archdale Assembly in Archdale, NC. He also served several years as a chaplain with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department in Lexington, South Carolina. Throughout his life, David never met a stranger, accepted everyone he met for who they were and was quick to share the good news of Jesus with anyone who would listen. An avid activist for the voiceless, David fought for the rights of the unborn throughout his life. He cared for the homeless, helped those in prison, fathered the fatherless, was a friend to the lonely, and brought hope to the hopeless, truly living Jesus here on earth.

David is preceded in death by his daughter, Sheila Kiker Shull; father, Lonnie Fincher; mother, Gertrude Sikes; sisters, Mary Kiker (infant), Rebecca Nichols and Harriet Swanson; brother, Lynn Kiker; and grandson, Luke Dyer. He is survived by his wife Denise Hardesty Kiker, and sons Jim Kiker, Gary Shull, Joe Kiker, Travis Kiker, and grandchildren Megan, Monica, Robert, Benjamin, Elijah, Joe, Nicholas, Kyle, Daniel, Hannah, Skye, Mackenzie, Stone, Kit, David, Nevaeh, Legacy, and several great-grandchildren.

A celebration of David's life will be held on: July 25, 2020 at 1 PM at Focus Church 7000 Destiny Drive, Raleigh, NC 27604.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up at Focus Church for the furtherment of David's ministry. He had a heart for outreach and discipleship. Checks can be made payable to Focus Church and note "Kiker Memorial Fund."