JAMES LINDSEY ENGLISH

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — James "Zip" Lindsey English, Sr., 75, of Bennettsville, South Carolina went home to be with the Lord Monday, April 29, 2019. He was born Sept. 27, 1943 in Marlboro County, South Carolina, the son of the late Ethel English.

Mr. English was a lifelong member of Nebo Wesleyan Church and served in many organizational capacities with in the church. He worked for Pepsi Bottling Company in Bennettsville and later retired from Carolina Packaging with 15 years of service. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved hunting, NASCAR, farming and spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded death by his loving wife of 53 years Christine Knight English, a son Robert Allen English, a daughter Paula Yvette English, three sisters and two brothers.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 2 at Nebo Wesleyan Church with Rev. Jeff Collins and Rev. Jamie English officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Surviving, his children, James "Jamie" English of Bennettsville, Michael English of Deerfield Beach, FL and Christy Land husband Bryan of Rockingham; Grandchildren, Winston Land and Ava Kennedy Land who called Papa; Sister, Geraline Steen and husband Harold; Also his loving nieces and nephews and extended family and special family friend David Wallace.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet and at other times at her home 5033 Hwy. 38 North Bennettsville, S.C.

Memorials may be made to Nebo Wesleyan Church, 1812 Airport Rd. Hamlet, NC 28345 of Hickory Grove Baptist Church P.O. Box88 Wallace, SC 29596. Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the English family.