JAMES M. PERKINS JR
JAMES M. PERKINS JR

ROCKINGHAM — James M Perkins. Jr of Rockingham passed away on October 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Perkins Sr and Ruth Perkins and his brother Richard Perkins.

He is survived by his brother Mickey Perkins (Rockingham), a sister, Vickie Vaughn (Belmont, NC) and his children, Leslye (Keith) Cumber of Hamlet, Chris (Naomi) Perkins of Bessmer City, NC, Amanda Perkins of Laurinburg, April Perkins of Laurinburg and Regina Tillman of Rockingham and 11 grandchildren.

Mr Perkins retired from the Hamlet Railroad after 35 years.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.



Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

