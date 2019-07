JAMES MELVIN ROBSON

HAMLET — James Melvin "Toaster" Robson, 64, of Hamlet passed away, Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel with burial following in the Robinson Family Cemetery in Ghio.

Visitation will be from 7 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Richard Boles Funeral Service.

