JAMES MICHAEL BITTLE

ROCKINGHAM — James Michael Bittle, 68, of lexington, South Carolina, formerly of Rockingham, passed away July 17, 2019.

He was born April 16,1951 in Rockingham. He served in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his sisters LuAnn McPhatter of Wagram and Kathy Gilliam of Rockingham and step-son Jason Womack of Lugoff, South Carolina.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 10 at Good News Freewill Baptist Church in Rockingham.

Donations can be made to Pawmetto LifeLine Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Parkway in Columbia, South Carolina 29212.