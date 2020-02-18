JAMES MILLARD CRAVEN

James Millard Craven MSG (Ret,) US Army, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Pinebluff, NC.

James was born on July 17, 1930 in Jackson Springs, North Carolina. He was the son of the late James C. Craven, a share cropper, and Martha Pusser Craven. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathleen Freeman Craven and his second wife, Lois Martin Craven; sister, Ruby Craven Cooke, and 2 brothers, William Wade Craven and Earl Caldwell Craven; half-sister, Alice Pusser Craven and his son Richard C. Craven.

He is survived by his 3 children: Donna Craven Buies, Stephen M. Craven and Jennifer Craven Downs. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Ives Memorial Baptist Church in Pinebluff with Pastor Virgil Dwyer officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral from 11:30- 1:00 PM at the church. Burial with full military honors will follow at Ellerbe Cemetery in Ellerbe.

Memorial contributions may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Rd., Pinehurst, NC 28374.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.