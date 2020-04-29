JAMES MONROE DAVIS

ROCKINGHAM — James Monroe "Shrimp" Davis, 84, of Rockingham, passed peacefully at the FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Sunday, April 26th.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Born on January 17, 1936, he was the son of the late Alfred and Minnie Monroe Davis. Jimmy was a lifelong resident of Rockingham, graduating from Rockingham High School, class of '54. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a tank commander. After his honorable discharge, Jimmy returned home to Rockingham and married Jean Parris on June 7, 1957. He started working for L. G. Dewitt in Ellerbe driving long distance. He also worked for J. P. Stevens in Rockingham for a short time. He then drove for Johnson Motor Lines and Fredrickson Freight Lines, a career that lasted until the late '80s. After his retirement, he worked as a handyman doing various projects.

Jimmy was the husband of Jean Parris Davis of Rockingham. He was the father of Jan Davis Farley and Joy Davis Smith (Gene) and the late Jerry Alfred Davis. He was the grandfather of: Dallas Smith, Natalia Chavis, Jeremy Davis, Ethan and Cameron Farley. He is also survived by his 6 great grandchildren. He was the brother of Peggy D. Warren, Harold "Bucky" Davis and Carol D. Norton. In addition to his son, Jimmy was predeceased by his sisters Ferol D. Jarrell, Elsie D. Allen, Virginia Davis and Annie Belle D. Hanselman; brothers Alfred, Bill and Robert "Mopey" Davis.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.