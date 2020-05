Or Copy this URL to Share

JAMES PRATT WADESBORO — Mr. James Pratt, 70, of Wadesboro, passed on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Graveside service is Monday, May 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Forestville AME Zion Church Cemetery in Lilesvill, NC. Public Viewing is Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.



