MARSTON — Mr. James R. Tyler, 71, of 152 Stroman Rd., Marston, passed on Nov. 11, 2019 at his residence.

There will be a public viewing at McNeill Funeral Home on Fri. from 1 - 5pm.

A funeral service will be conducted on Sat. at Marston First Baptist Church at 12pm.

