ROCKINGHAM — James Robert "Jim" Rickett, 81, completed his earthly service at Hospice Haven Sunday, August 4, 2019, following a period of declining health and as a result of several "mini-strokes."

Born in Rockingham, NC, on March 31, 1938, he was the youngest of seven children born to the late William Tyler and Gertrude Gibson Rickett. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two sons, Ronnie Lee Rickett and Timothy Wayne Rickett, and his six siblings: Tom, Bernie, Jack, Frankie, Janey and Nellie.

He leaves behind his lifelong friend and childhood sweetheart, Mary Alice Richardson Rickett. They had celebrated their 60th anniversary on July 14, 2019. Also surviving are two sons, James Tyler "J.T." Rickett of Gaithersburg, MD, and William Teddy "Billy" Rickett of Rockingham.

After graduation from Rohanen High School, Jim began an honorable military career with the U.S. Army where he served in many locations to include Korea, both Heidelberg and Nuremberg Germany, and Vietnam. During his service, he served as a crew chief and worked on all types of military equipment, vehicles and aircraft. He received numerous commendations to include the Vietnam Service and Vietnam Campaign Medals, a Vietnam Gallantry Cross w/Palm, a Good Conduct Medal w/Bronze Clasp, an Air Medal and two overseas bars. He concluded his service in Fort Meade, MD, in 1979 after more than 20 years, retiring as a Staff Sergeant.

Jim returned to Richmond County where he continued his education at Richmond Community College. His working career also extended through employment with Industrial Sheet Metal Company, the Richmond County Water Dept. and Murphy Electric Supply. He continued service to others with the Baptist Men's Ministry of Pine Grove Baptist Church where he had been a lifelong member. He served locally and on disaster relief mission trips. He enjoyed building and repairing homes, fixing things like cars and clocks and helping others in any way he could. He was a handyman with many skills and while his health permitted, he was never satisfied at being idle. His hobbies also included reading, writing short stories and poetry, and listening to both gospel and country music. He always had a soft spot for animals. He liked to laugh, had a quick wit, enjoyed telling stories and jokes, and enjoyed lighthearted "picking" on people.

The family will receive friends at Carter Funeral Home from 6-8:00 PM Friday, August 9. The funeral will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 10, at Pine Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Phil Hinson officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Northam Cemetery.

Carter Funeral Home is serving the Rickett family. Condolences may be posted online at www.carterfuneral.net.