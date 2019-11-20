JAMES TASKER STALLINGS

BELMONT — James "Jim" Tasker Stallings, Jr. passed away after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Syndrome on November 19, 2019 with his family by his side. Jim was born in Gastonia, North Carolina on December 11, 1944 to the late Helen Frances Rose and James Tasker Stallings, Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson Thomas "Owens" Hutchinson.

Jim was a devoted and faithful member of First Presbyterian Church of Belmont, NC. He served as a deacon, elder and was a member of the Finance, Personnel and Nominating Committees. Jim especially loved his Sunday School class.

He enjoyed reading, cooking, working in his yard, BBQ-ing with his Belmont crew, hunting and watching his Tar Heels play. He especially loved boating, golf cart rides with his grandchildren and family times spent in the home he and Jane built.

Jim was employed by Carolina Freight Carriers for 22 years. He went on to work for Preston Trucking as well as National Gypsum, where he retired in 2016. His work ethic was second to none. The many employees "worked with him" and not "for him," as he often told his family.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 54 years, Jane Adelaide Cashion Stallings; his children, Caroline Wells (Barry) Sheppard, Katherine Hunter (John, Jr.) Hutchinson and James Robert "Bob" (Allison) Stallings. "Bo" is also survived by his five precious grandchildren, Grace Burke and Lillian Wells Sheppard, Adelaide Wells, John Guiher, III, and Julia Rose Hutchinson, as well as siblings Helen Stallings Moore and Charles Thomas (Lynnette) Stallings, nephew Charles "Charlie" Thomas Stallings and niece Elizabeth LaMaster (Marshall) Moore, many cousins and lifelong friends.

A special thanks to our wonderful caregivers from Kindred at Home, Right at Home and Hospice of Gaston County.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: JDRF.org, which funds Type 1 Diabetes research (JDRF, 205 Regency Executive Park Drive Suite 102 Charlotte, NC 28217) or First Presbyterian Church (102 South Central Ave. Belmont, NC 28012).

A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 22, at 11 am at First Presbyterian Church of Belmont, NC. A visitation will follow.