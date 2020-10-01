1/1
Janet A. Bryan
JANET A. BRYAN

HAMLET — Janet A. Bryan, 88 of Hamlet NC, went to be with the Lord on September 30, 2020 at her home with. She was born July 24, 1932 in Richmond County to John and Lula McKenzie Anderson.

Janet was a lifelong member of East Rockingham United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years and was passionate about her church family and the children she was able to lead to the Lord. Along with being steadfast in her faith, Janet was also an accomplished seamstress, making quilts and was known for her fabulous pound cakes. She was very dependable and easy going, never complained about much.

She graduated from Rockingham High school where she was voted "Most Athletic "in her senior year, her sport of choice was Basketball. She never missed a high school reunion.

Left to cherish her memories are her children; Mike Bryan (Patsy) of Pittsboro NC; Susan Clarke (John)of Belews Creek NC; Beloved grandson; Trey Clarke; Mrs. Ruth Wallace of Rockingham NC. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Joe Bryan, who passed in 1998, Mrs. Helen Phillips; and Brother Jimmy Anderson.

Graveside service will be Saturday October 3rd, 2020 at Richmond Memorial Park in Rockingham at 2:00pm, officiated by Rev. Mike Griffin.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to East Rockingham United Methodist Church in her memory.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is caring for the family.



Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
