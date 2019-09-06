JANICE GAY BRYANT

ROCKINGHAM — Janice Gay Bryant, 80, of Rockingham died Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday September 7th in the chapel at Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham.

The family will receive friends at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Bryant is survived by one daughter, Beth Ray (Rodney Cox) of Rockingham, one son, Lin Hayes (Sarah) of New Bern, two granddaughters, Leah Thompson and Danielle Hayes.

Memorials may be made to Spring Hill Wesleyan Church, 289 Springhill Church Road, Hamlet, NC 28345 or the Richmond County Humane Society, 529 W US 74, Rockingham, NC 28379 Condolences may be made to www.watson-kingfuneralhome.com Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Bryant family.